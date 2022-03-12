Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alignment Healthcare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1130 2301 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 123.89%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -8.11 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.68

Alignment Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare competitors beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

