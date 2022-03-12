Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.55

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.55 and traded as low as $38.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 7,412 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)
