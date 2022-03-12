ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $948.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $23,443.21 and $948.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105396 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,568,736 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

