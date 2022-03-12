AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,723 shares of company stock worth $90,729 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 30,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

