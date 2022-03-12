Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Allison Transmission worth $51,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

