Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Up 103.8% in February

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of APTM opened at $9.65 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

