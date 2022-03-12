Alpha Quark Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $64.90 million and $1.29 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

