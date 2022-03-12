alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSRF. UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

