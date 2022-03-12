Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 261.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Amada has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

