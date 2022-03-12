AMEPAY (AME) Reaches One Day Volume of $53,183.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $53,183.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.04 or 0.06616286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.22 or 1.00073835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041351 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

