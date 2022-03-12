American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Down 0.9%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 49 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

