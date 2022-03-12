American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $411,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $35,426,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 62.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of SKIN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

