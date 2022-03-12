American International Group Inc. Buys 19,172 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.