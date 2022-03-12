American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

