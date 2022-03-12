American International Group Inc. Sells 28,230 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

