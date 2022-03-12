American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of American States Water worth $39,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 244.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $83.89 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

