Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

COLD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

