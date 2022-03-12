AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,970,000 after buying an additional 170,622 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.56. 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

