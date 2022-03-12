AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $15,069.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

