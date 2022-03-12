Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in February

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $$21.86 during midday trading on Friday. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol (Get Rating)

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.