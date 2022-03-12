Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in February

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $$21.86 during midday trading on Friday. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.
About Ampol (Get Rating)
