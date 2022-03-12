Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

