Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.73.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
