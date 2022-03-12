Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

