Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Arko posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ARKO stock remained flat at $$8.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arko by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

