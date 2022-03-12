Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.18). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

ATRC traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $59.70. 488,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,219. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,737,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AtriCure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

