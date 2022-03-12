Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

