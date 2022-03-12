Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $508.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $684.50 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 136,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 278,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

