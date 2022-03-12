Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $270.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $292.80 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,982.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,657 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG opened at $6.87 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

