Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will report sales of $270.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $292.80 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,982.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,657 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DBRG opened at $6.87 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
