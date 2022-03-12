Analysts Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will report $33.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $139.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 83.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 222,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

