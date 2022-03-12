Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SAH traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

