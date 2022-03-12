Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUP. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE TUP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 454,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,648,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.