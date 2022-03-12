Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMTX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

