Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of YMTX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
