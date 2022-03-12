Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 351,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,271. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.