Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.87. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 53.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

