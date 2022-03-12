Analysts Expect Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avista’s earnings. Avista reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avista will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avista.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 285,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,709. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $31,178,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 2,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

