Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.23 Million

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $405.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

