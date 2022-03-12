Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

