Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post $286.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $308.30 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.63 on Friday. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.