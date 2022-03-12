Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SUMO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 146,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 915,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,379. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

