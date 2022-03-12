Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will post $305.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $219.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $56.80 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.30, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

