Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

