Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $9,616,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,582 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.71. 182,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,748. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

