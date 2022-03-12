Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33% Grown Rogue International -11.69% -35.27% -12.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Innovation and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 243.20%. Grown Rogue International has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 750.00%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 30.92 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.92 -$1.01 million ($0.01) -8.00

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

About Grown Rogue International (Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

