Analyzing Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get RINO International alerts:

RINO International has a beta of -7.1, indicating that its share price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RINO International and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 339.81%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than RINO International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 16.67 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -3.86

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International (Get Rating)

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RINO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RINO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.