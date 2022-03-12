Anchor Protocol Price Tops $3.18 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008116 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $836.26 million and $74.24 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,934,384 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

