Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 142.3% in February

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

