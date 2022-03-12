ANON Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $148,825.60 and approximately $76.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

