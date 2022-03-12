Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $614.58

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 614.58 ($8.05) and traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.49). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.68), with a volume of 13,869 shares.

ANP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 586.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of £118.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

