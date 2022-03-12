AnRKey X Price Tops $0.0386 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $118,859.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.57 or 0.06610681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.35 or 1.00028537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041624 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

