Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. Ansell has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $131.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

