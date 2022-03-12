Antiample Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $41.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

